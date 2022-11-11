Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.31

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.31 and traded as low as $10.20. Orchid Island Capital shares last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 820,106 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Orchid Island Capital to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Orchid Island Capital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Orchid Island Capital Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $354.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29.

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

