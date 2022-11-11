Orexplore Technologies Limited (ASX:OXT) Insider Kent Swick Buys 1,050,000 Shares

Orexplore Technologies Limited (ASX:OXT – Get Rating) insider Kent Swick acquired 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$199,500.00 ($129,545.45).

Orexplore Technologies Limited engages in the mineral technology business in Australia and internationally. The company offers GeoCore X10, a transportable X-ray rock mass scanning technology that converts drill core samples into a three-dimensional data set, which provides a through the rock image of internal structures and textures, and elemental detections and density; and Orexplore Insight that organizes geological information from drill holes.

