Orexplore Technologies Limited (ASX:OXT) Insider Kent Swick Buys 1,050,000 Shares

Orexplore Technologies Limited (ASX:OXT – Get Rating) insider Kent Swick acquired 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$199,500.00 ($129,545.45).
Orexplore Technologies Price Performance
About Orexplore Technologies
Orexplore Technologies Limited engages in the mineral technology business in Australia and internationally. The company offers GeoCore X10, a transportable X-ray rock mass scanning technology that converts drill core samples into a three-dimensional data set, which provides a through the rock image of internal structures and textures, and elemental detections and density; and Orexplore Insight that organizes geological information from drill holes.
See Also
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Orexplore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orexplore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.