Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) PT Lowered to 850.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from 1,000.00 to 850.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DNNGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ørsted A/S from 610.00 to 500.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ørsted A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $705.40.

Shares of DNNGY stock opened at $31.47 on Monday. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $46.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.36.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

