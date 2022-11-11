Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Lowered to Hold at Argus

Argus cut shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $75.60 on Monday. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.55 and a 200-day moving average of $72.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

