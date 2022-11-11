Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.35% from the stock’s previous close.
OM has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Outset Medical from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outset Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.
Outset Medical Trading Up 17.5 %
OM stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.05. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 5.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Outset Medical
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Outset Medical (OM)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.