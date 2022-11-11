Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.35% from the stock’s previous close.

OM has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Outset Medical from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outset Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

OM stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.05. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 5.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 81,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 34,284 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 871.1% in the 1st quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 56,005 shares during the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 120,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

