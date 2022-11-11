Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OVV. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ovintiv from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.58.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OVV traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.45. The stock had a trading volume of 489,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,566. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.30.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter worth $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 114.3% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 211.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.