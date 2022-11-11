Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Oxbridge Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Oxbridge Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.35. 8,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,254. Oxbridge Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07.

Oxbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Acquisition

Oxbridge Acquisition Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RPO LLC bought a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition by 796.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 34,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. 65.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands.

