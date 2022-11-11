Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Oxbridge Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %
Oxbridge Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.35. 8,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,254. Oxbridge Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07.
Oxbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.
Oxbridge Acquisition Company Profile
Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands.
