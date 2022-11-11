Oxen Market Cap Achieves $11.18 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001099 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Oxen has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $11.18 million and $216,626.25 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,772.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.47 or 0.00360552 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00022652 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00125166 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.38 or 0.00747536 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.55 or 0.00605481 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005933 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00226713 BTC.

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,659,026 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

