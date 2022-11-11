Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 272.50 ($3.14) and last traded at GBX 279.50 ($3.22). Approximately 469,821 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,306,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 282.50 ($3.25).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ONT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.61) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 671 ($7.73) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Get Oxford Nanopore Technologies alerts:

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 270.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 292.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 6.01.

Insider Activity at Oxford Nanopore Technologies

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

In other news, insider Clive Brown bought 63,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 234 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £149,724.90 ($172,394.82). In related news, insider James (Spike) Willcocks sold 94,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.42), for a total value of £279,227.52 ($321,505.49). Also, insider Clive Brown acquired 63,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 234 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £149,724.90 ($172,394.82). Insiders bought 64,098 shares of company stock valued at $15,002,574 in the last three months.

(Get Rating)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.