Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) PT Lowered to $60.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $52.40 on Monday. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $47.40 and a 12 month high of $82.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 127.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.23.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $167.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.30 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 380.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 8.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 877,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,662,000 after acquiring an additional 67,892 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 90,315.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 59,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 59,608 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.5% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

