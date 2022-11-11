Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pactiv Evergreen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Pactiv Evergreen Price Performance

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21. Pactiv Evergreen has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 49.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 210,009 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1,034.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 21.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 519,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 92,774 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 60.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 148,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the period. 22.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.