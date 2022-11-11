Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pactiv Evergreen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.36.
Shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21. Pactiv Evergreen has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.54.
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.
