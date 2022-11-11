Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Acquires 29,633 Shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU – Get Rating) by 123,470.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,633 shares during the period. IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. owned 0.26% of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 223.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $741,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,216,000.

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IQSU traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,807. IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $41.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.77.

