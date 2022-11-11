Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Boosts Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 2.0% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

IAU stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.50. The stock had a trading volume of 149,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,129,561. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.36. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

