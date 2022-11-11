Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Sells 295 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.5 %

Home Depot stock traded up $4.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $316.36. 190,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,483,001. The company has a market capitalization of $323.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.34 and its 200 day moving average is $292.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.08.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

