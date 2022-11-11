Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Sells 302 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,698 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in American Express were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 16.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 454,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $63,059,000 after buying an additional 62,893 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 20.0% during the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,515 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 17.0% during the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 19.4% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 78.3% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,851. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $116.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

