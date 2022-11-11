Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a b- rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.92.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

PAAS opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.06, a PEG ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.15. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $340.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. Equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Pan American Silver by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

