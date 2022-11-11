Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Par Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Par Pacific currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.33.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Par Pacific Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE PARR opened at $23.46 on Monday. Par Pacific has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.55.

Insider Activity at Par Pacific

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.41. Par Pacific had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 106.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 2,158 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $50,432.46. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Par Pacific news, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $45,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,982.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $50,432.46. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 57,932 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

(Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.