Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Trading Up 12.9%

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 12.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.71 and last traded at $18.71. Approximately 770,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 11,870,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on PARA shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $47.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.55.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average is $24.54.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

