PARSIQ Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.87 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $15.87 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for $0.0916 or 0.00000528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $101.83 or 0.00578720 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $5,304.17 or 0.30144574 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000331 BTC.

PARSIQ Token Profile

PARSIQ’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 tokens. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.