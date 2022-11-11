PARTS iD (NYSE:ID) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of PARTS iD (NYSE:ID – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $4.00.

PARTS iD Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ID traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 45,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,903. PARTS iD has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $3.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PARTS iD

About PARTS iD

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ID. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PARTS iD in the first quarter worth about $431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PARTS iD by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PARTS iD by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PARTS iD by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 70,865 shares during the last quarter.

PARTS iD, Inc, a digital commerce company, primarily sells automotive parts and accessories through its proprietary platforms. The company offers automobile accessories, wheels and tires, performance parts, and lighting and repair parts, as well as parts and accessories for semi-trucks, motorcycles, powersports, RVs/campers, boats, outdoor sports and camping gear, and tools.

