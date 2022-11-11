PARTS iD (NYSE:ID) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of PARTS iD (NYSE:ID – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $4.00.
PARTS iD Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ID traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 45,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,903. PARTS iD has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $3.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37.
PARTS iD, Inc, a digital commerce company, primarily sells automotive parts and accessories through its proprietary platforms. The company offers automobile accessories, wheels and tires, performance parts, and lighting and repair parts, as well as parts and accessories for semi-trucks, motorcycles, powersports, RVs/campers, boats, outdoor sports and camping gear, and tools.
