Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) PT Lowered to $1.25

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $2.00 to $1.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.35% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Party City Holdco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of PRTY opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67. Party City Holdco has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12.

Party City Holdco ( NYSE:PRTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $527.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.40 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 101.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Party City Holdco will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Party City Holdco by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18,610 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Party City Holdco by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 21,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, and stationery throughout the world.

