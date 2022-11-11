Pax Dollar (USDP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.88 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $941.43 million and approximately $11.88 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005824 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001311 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000625 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002480 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00015840 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000161 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.