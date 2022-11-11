Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Short Interest Down 36.2% in October

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,130,000 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the October 15th total of 15,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, COO Arnon Kraft sold 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $454,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 539,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,444.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Itai Perry sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $33,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,694. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Arnon Kraft sold 73,000 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $454,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 539,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,444.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,858 shares of company stock worth $2,105,627. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 191.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,035,000 after buying an additional 16,940,356 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth about $20,336,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 19,806.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,775,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 237.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,598 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth about $12,819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYO opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62. Payoneer Global has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $9.29.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.48 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Payoneer Global will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

