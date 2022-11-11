Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 89.6% from the October 15th total of 15,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRLH remained flat at $10.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 509 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,401. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96. Pearl Holdings Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pearl Holdings Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLH. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,915,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,482,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $6,234,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,953,000.

About Pearl Holdings Acquisition

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business operating in the lifestyle, health, and wellness and technology sectors.

