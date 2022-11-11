Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) is Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC cut its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,340 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline makes up approximately 3.8% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Pembina Pipeline worth $20,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBA stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,165. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 50.81%.

PBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

