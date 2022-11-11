Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target Increased to C$46.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.14.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $34.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.89. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 31,579 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 348.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,016,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,835,000 after purchasing an additional 789,885 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,662 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 323,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 108,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 303,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.