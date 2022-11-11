Pensana Plc (OTCMKTS:PNSPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pensana Plc (OTCMKTS:PNSPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 84.4% from the October 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Pensana in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Pensana Stock Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pensana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pensana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.