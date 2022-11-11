Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Penumbra from $239.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Penumbra from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Penumbra from $163.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Penumbra from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $218.82.

NYSE PEN opened at $190.90 on Monday. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $114.86 and a 52-week high of $290.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $213.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total value of $297,568.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,714,019.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 9,124 shares of company stock worth $1,626,793 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

