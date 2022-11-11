Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PFGC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stephens began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Performance Food Group stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.06. The stock had a trading volume of 51,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,611. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,465,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,536,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,495 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. FMR LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,658,530 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $628,020,000 after buying an additional 3,092,172 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 422.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,675,232 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $123,007,000 after buying an additional 2,162,794 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 49.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $232,869,000 after buying an additional 1,521,519 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 37.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,458,205 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $176,057,000 after purchasing an additional 949,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

