Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stephens started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Performance Food Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PFGC opened at $56.96 on Wednesday. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.63.

Insider Activity

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,155,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,465,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,904 shares of company stock worth $1,744,495. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performance Food Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,658,530 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $628,020,000 after buying an additional 3,092,172 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 422.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,675,232 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $123,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,794 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 49.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $232,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,519 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,095 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 37.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,458,205 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $176,057,000 after purchasing an additional 949,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

See Also

