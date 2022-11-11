Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stephens started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.
Performance Food Group Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE:PFGC opened at $56.96 on Wednesday. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.63.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,155,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,465,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,904 shares of company stock worth $1,744,495. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performance Food Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,658,530 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $628,020,000 after buying an additional 3,092,172 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 422.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,675,232 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $123,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,794 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 49.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $232,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,519 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,095 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 37.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,458,205 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $176,057,000 after purchasing an additional 949,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.
About Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Performance Food Group (PFGC)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.