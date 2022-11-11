Peter Wu Sells 2,905 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Stock

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 2,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $130,870.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 392,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,675,232.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock traded up $2.05 on Thursday, reaching $46.80. 361,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,744. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.26 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 41.20%. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

CATY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 40.2% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,193,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,913,000 after buying an additional 342,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,970,000 after buying an additional 317,721 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 186.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after buying an additional 293,265 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $5,121,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,663,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,430,000 after buying an additional 105,614 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

