Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Petershill Partners PLC (LON:PHLL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 197 ($2.27) and last traded at GBX 198 ($2.28). Approximately 697,642 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 860,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 198.80 ($2.29).

Petershill Partners Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63. The company has a market capitalization of £2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 200.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 218.44.

Get Petershill Partners alerts:

Petershill Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Petershill Partners’s previous dividend of $0.03. Petershill Partners’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

Petershill Partners Company Profile

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petershill Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petershill Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.