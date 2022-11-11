Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Price Target Increased to C$3.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Petrus Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PTRUF traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $2.16. 93,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,986. Petrus Resources has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

