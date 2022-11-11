Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Price Target Increased to C$3.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Petrus Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PTRUF traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $2.16. 93,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,986. Petrus Resources has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71.
About Petrus Resources
