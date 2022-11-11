Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) PT Raised to C$3.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE:PRQ traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,035. Petrus Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$361.24 million and a P/E ratio of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.24.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$42.12 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Petrus Resources will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

