P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ:PFIN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.43. 357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827. P&F Industries has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.54. The company has a market cap of $17.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 0.46.
P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. P&F Industries had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $17.81 million for the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of P&F Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, manufactures, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company provides sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.
