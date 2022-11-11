Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.40-$6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $99.50 billion-$102.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.60 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.44.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PFE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.42. The stock had a trading volume of 796,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,926,704. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.55. The firm has a market cap of $266.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Weik Capital Management raised its position in Pfizer by 8.0% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 19,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 17.1% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 178.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in Pfizer by 23.7% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 10,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

