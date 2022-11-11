Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.40-$6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $99.50 billion-$102.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.60 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.44.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,926,704. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $266.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

