PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Short Interest Update

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the October 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other PGIM High Yield Bond Fund news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,417.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PGIM High Yield Bond Fund news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 5,000 shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,417.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry H. Evans sold 15,000 shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $178,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,024.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.27. The stock had a trading volume of 689 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,960. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.63. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

