Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 688,301 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,221,450 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 688,301 shares during the quarter. UBS Group comprises about 0.6% of Pictet Asset Management SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.81% of UBS Group worth $453,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 556.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in UBS Group by 239.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in UBS Group by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Price Performance

NYSE:UBS traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.42. 159,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,975,295. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBS Group Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBS. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.82.

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.