Pictet Asset Management SA Boosts Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,328,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,465 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.54% of Exelon worth $241,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 30.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Down 0.9 %

Exelon stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.64. The stock had a trading volume of 79,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,042,530. The company has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.32. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $50.71.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

