Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 31,713 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,522,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,713 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $327,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

DLR traded up $2.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,708. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 100.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading

