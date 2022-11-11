Pictet Asset Management SA Has $393.03 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,905,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,786 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $393,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 150.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 90.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.90. The company had a trading volume of 20,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,789. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.89.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.

In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.90.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

