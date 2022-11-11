Pictet Asset Management SA Has $550.67 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,072,104 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 70,485 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.8% of Pictet Asset Management SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.11% of UnitedHealth Group worth $550,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.11.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded down $33.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $510.88. The company had a trading volume of 204,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,952. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $524.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $515.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.00 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $477.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

