Pictet Asset Management SA Raises Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,074,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,979 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 1.92% of Teradyne worth $275,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 401.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 36.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TER stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.83. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

TER has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.65.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

