Pictet Asset Management SA Reduces Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,971,598 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 635,123 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.12% of Verizon Communications worth $252,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.93. 508,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,636,444. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.84.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.