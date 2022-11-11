Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 75,899 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 976,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,899 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 1.86% of Zebra Technologies worth $287,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4,954.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Stephens dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.33.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $7.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $260.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,864. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.90. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $224.87 and a one year high of $615.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

