Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Purchased by IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd

IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Pinduoduo accounts for approximately 5.1% of IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $7,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 805,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,773,000 after purchasing an additional 15,971 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 19,420.0% in the second quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,952,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,000 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the second quarter valued at $195,957,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the second quarter worth about $959,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the second quarter worth about $1,545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDD traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.04. The stock had a trading volume of 425,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,965,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.95. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $95.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Nomura raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. HSBC raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

