Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Purchased by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,714,000 after purchasing an additional 241,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,235 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 823.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,131,000 after purchasing an additional 989,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 995,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,780,000 after purchasing an additional 90,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $190,011.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

NYSE:PNW opened at $72.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $80.51.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.31%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

