Pinterest (PINS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Pinterest (NYSE: PINS):

11/1/2022 – Pinterest had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim to $26.00.

10/31/2022 – Pinterest had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Pinterest had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $25.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Pinterest had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Pinterest had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $26.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – Pinterest was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.

10/3/2022 – Pinterest had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Pinterest Stock Performance

NYSE PINS traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $24.16. The stock had a trading volume of 588,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,793,078. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.19 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.57.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $121,135.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 492,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,534,831.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $121,135.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 492,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,534,831.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $187,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 229,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,835.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,494 shares of company stock valued at $3,013,022 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 44.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 32,333 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 63.9% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 113,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 44,163 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Pinterest by 7.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Pinterest by 2.9% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 88,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

