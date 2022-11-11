Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.04-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.00 million-$18.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.83 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PXLW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Pixelworks to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Pixelworks Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of PXLW stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.63. 6,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,558. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $88.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.06. Pixelworks has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pixelworks

Pixelworks ( NASDAQ:PXLW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pixelworks will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 12,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $26,123.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,388,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,594.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pixelworks

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pixelworks by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,132,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 39,058 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pixelworks by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 19,526 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pixelworks by 8.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pixelworks by 63.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 183,885 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, content, and business and education markets. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor integrated circuits that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder integrated circuits, which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

